Angola employee arrested after investigators uncover 'inappropriate relationship with inmate'

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A corrections officer has been arrested after investigators uncovered she was having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

According to the Department of Corrections, a shakedown at the Louisiana State Penitentiary revealed an inmate was in possession of a cell phone. After seizing the phone, detectives uncovered 27-year-old Ebonye Rowan, of St. Francisville, was having an "inappropriate relationship with an inmate."

Rowan had been employed at Angola since 2014. She's facing one count of malfeasance in office charge.