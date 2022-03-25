58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Angola assistant warden placed on leave amid internal investigation

3 hours 55 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, March 25 2022 Mar 25, 2022 March 25, 2022 5:24 AM March 25, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA - An assistant warden at Louisiana's largest prison has been placed on leave pending an investigation into alleged wrongdoing.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson said Luke Rheams has been taken off the job pending the results of an internal investigation.

The department did not immediately provide further details relative to the situation.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days