Angel Reese set to co-star in Netflix show

The Bayou Barbie announced on social media Tuesday that she is set to co-star in the Netflix series "The Hunting Wives."

The new murder mystery show premiered its first season in September and was renewed for a second season, which will release sometime in 2026. The show is led by actresses Brittany Snow and Malin Ackerman, and also features Baton Rouge actor David Jensen as "Doc Blevins" in two episodes.

Since leaving Baton Rouge, the former LSU basketball star has been on the cover of Vogue and NBA 2K26, walked the runway with Victoria Secret angels and attended the MET Gala.

She was drafted to the Chicago Sky in 2024 and just finished up her second season in the WNBA.