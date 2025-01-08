Bayou Barbie Angel Reese graces the cover of Vogue's Winter 2025 magazine

NEW YORK - Former Tiger and WNBA star Angel Reese was featured on the cover of Vogue's Winter 2025 magazine - When Sports Met Fashion.

The Bayou Barbie had a historic freshman season: she set the WNBA record for most double-doubles by a rookie and most consecutive double-doubles in the league, she celebrated her 22nd birthday at the MET Gala and bought a women's professional soccer team.

Basketball runs in her family, but Angel Reese “was a fashion girlie from young too,” the star WNBA player says. “I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.” At Louisiana State, she earned her Bayou Barbie nickname thanks to her penchant for glamming up for games. Once on the court, she led her team to a national championship before deciding to go pro—an announcement she made not on ESPN but rather via @voguemagazine.

There have always been athletes with loads of style, but as cultures the runway and the stadium long kept their distance, with rare exceptions (David Beckham, the Williams sisters) proving the rule. Now gymnasts, sprinters, basketball players, footballers, and boxers regularly sit front row during fashion week—if they’re not walking in the shows themselves. What changed? For Vogue’s Winter 2025 issue, Maya Singer speaks to Reese, Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas, tennis player Frances Tiafoe, and others about how sports and fashion fell in love.

