Former LSU star Angel Reese named NBA 2K26 cover athlete
NOVATO, Calif. - Former LSU Tiger and current Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was named the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover athlete for the latest installment in the popular video game franchise.
Reese, who is in her second season with the Sky, was recently named to the 12-person reserve team for the WNBA All-Star game on July 19 in Indianapolis.
This season, Reese is averaging a double-double and leads the WNBA in rebounds with 12.9 boards per game.
“Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone—it’s a statement,” said Reese. “It’s about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically. To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole. I’m proud to be part of a game that continues to elevate women’s basketball and can’t wait for fans to see how NBA 2K26 brings our game to life like never before.”
Reese joins NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony as cover athletes for multiple editions of this year's game. In addition to their covers, the trio will also be included together on the most expensive edition of the game, the "Leave No Doubt Edition," which will cost $149.99
The WNBA Edition is a GameStop exclusive and will be available for $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will only be available in the United States as a physical edition.
NBA 2K26 will release on September 5 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.
