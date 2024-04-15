Angel Reese selected 7th overall in WNBA draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - LSU's 'Bayou Barbie' Angel Reese was selected seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Reese is the first Tiger to be taken in the first round of the WNBA Draft since LaSondra Barrett in 2012. The 2024 SEC Player of the Year is the 24th LSU player to ever be drafted.

Tiger head coach Kim Mulkey sent the following press release:

“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge and she helped transform our program. When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been. We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole. She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes with the Chicago Sky. We will miss her but will always cherish the two year’s we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”

Reese will play with South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, who was taken by the Sky with the third pick of Monday night's draft.

Chicago plays their first game of the 2025 WNBA season on May 15.