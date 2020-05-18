Amid surge in mosquitoes, crews spraying in some BR neighborhoods Monday

BATON ROUGE - Residents can expect to see mosquito abatement workers in some neighborhoods Monday night.

City officials said crews will be in neighborhoods near the Ascension and Livingston parish lines in an effort to fight a rising number of mosquitoes in the area. The spray is expected to begin around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

A map of the spray area can be found below.