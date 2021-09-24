Amid surge in juvenile violence, WBRZ to air 30 minute special on the issue

BATON ROUGE- Serious violent crime involving juveniles is increasing not just in the Baton Rouge area, but nationwide. In a quest to find out what's causing the spike and how to fix it, the WBRZ Investigative Unit will devote 30 minutes on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. focusing on the issue.

The special, "Crime, Our City, Our Problem," will be hosted by WBRZ's Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto and 2une-In Anchor Brandi B Harris.

The number of juveniles arrested for murder is increasing in Baton Rouge. Numbers we obtained show in 2019, eight were arrested. In 2020, there were five arrests, and so far this year there have been ten.

"Violent crime, particularly juvenile crime, is up across the country," Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney said. "This is not just a Baton Rouge problem it's happening all over the place, and I don't think anyone has a good handle on what's driving this."

This week, two juveniles were arrested for separate shootings in West Baton Rouge Parish. Decisions were made to charge both of them as adults. District Attorney Tony Clayton so frustrated, he said things need to change.

"I say and I make a plea to the legislators of Louisiana, you have to revise the rules in this state that deal with juveniles," District Attorney Tony Clayton said. "To not have sister parishes accept these juveniles, and the only avenue is for me to go to Alabama when a juvenile kills someone or send them home with an ankle bracelet is ridiculous."

People on the streets recognize the problem is real.

"Kids need something to do," Eulanda Stevens said. "To stop the crime, somebody's gonna have to take the initiative and say, 'well let's all get together and help these kids so they can all put these guns down and stop killing each other.'"

WBRZ traveled across the city talking to key stakeholders in a quest for answers and the implications for our city.

"I think that the concern we have about the image of Baton Rouge as a safe community is as much for who we are already here as opposed to the ones that might come as businesses," Adam Knapp with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber said.