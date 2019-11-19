40°
American Marijuana searches for job recruits who are willing to smoke weed

6 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

An online magazine dedicated to all things cannabis is offering marijuana-enthusiasts the opportunity to review a wide variety of cannabis products and give their unbiased reviews and opinions of everything they test.

The company’s website says those selected for the position can work from home.

All they'll have to do is review a variety of cannabis products to provide americanmarijuana.org readers with honest and reliable insights into various cannabis products.

Click here for more information about the position.

