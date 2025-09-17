75°
American Dart League Championship to be held in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The National Championship for the American Darters Association will be held in Baton Rouge for the first time in the league's history.
The ADA announced the tournament will run from July 29 through Aug. 2 in 2026.
The league announced that there will be changes and an increase in payouts for the Baton Rouge championship.
