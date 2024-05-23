Amazon hosting virtual hiring session for new facility in District 6 at former Cortana Mall

BATON ROUGE — On Thursday, the new Amazon facility in North Baton Rouge will host a hiring session to answer questions about open job positions.

The new facility will employ more than 1,000 full time employees with a pay starting at $17 an hour.

The facility is not just bringing new jobs to the region, it's also making a big impact on the economy and revitalization of District 6.

"Other business are going to look to invest here. We've seen planet fitness make a more full time permanent investment by going from a rental to purchasing a old Toys R Us facility right here. We've seen Tropical Cafe come here, we've seen a car wash to the west and to the east of the facility. We've also seen other retailers expand their operations. We have Starbucks that recently came up. We have Raising Cane's that expanded their capacity with their drive thru. We seen the economic impact from a commercial side and residential side in this area," Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. said.

The virtual hiring session will be Thursday May 23, from 3pm until 4pm. You can register for the session here.