Amazon and LSU partner to give employees an opportunity they may not have otherwise

BATON ROUGE - Amazon chose LSU as their partner for an integrated co-op program allowing employees to extend their education.

The program, called Career Choices, allows Amazon workers to obtain associate's and bachelor's degrees through LSU.

The new state-of-the-art facility, where the Old Cortana Mall once was, will bring 1,000 new jobs into the community, which could mean 1,000 degrees from LSU.

Employees are welcome to take as many classes as they'd like and can obtain more than one degree.

The program extends to LSU and several branches: Shreveport, Eunice, and Alexandria. Employees who enroll in the program will have the opportunity to take classes at the campuses or online. Diversity among the learning circumstances will work to expand the opportunities for nontraditional learners.

Not only will is the cost of tuition and books be covered, but PR Regional Manager Daniel Martin also says that the starting rate of hourly pay for the employees will be $15 an hour.

Martin explains the ultimate goal isn't necessarily to make employees stay at Amazon after receiving an education, more so to get them excited and motivated for their futures.

"It's really about empowering our communities and giving them access to higher education so they can better their lives. And if we can hire some employees and give them benefits while they are achieving their dreams and their goals, it's a win-win."

Martin also says that with the impact the Careers Choice Program could have on employees, Amazon is looking to extend the program in other ways.