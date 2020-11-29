51°
Altercation between two teens leaves 17-year-old St. Francisville boy dead

Sunday, November 29 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST FELICIANA - A 17-year-old teen died during an altercation that turned into a violent shooting on Friday.

According to the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office, an altercation broke out between the victim and a 19-year-old boy at an apartment complex in the Hardwood community. 

A witness told police that the victim approached the suspect Bri'Darrius Bailey of St. Francisville on Street D, where the two got into an argument. 

The argument turned into a shooting. 

When deputies arrived on scene the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Bailey has been charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.  

