Altercation between two teens leaves 17-year-old St. Francisville boy dead
WEST FELICIANA - A 17-year-old teen died during an altercation that turned into a violent shooting on Friday.
According to the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office, an altercation broke out between the victim and a 19-year-old boy at an apartment complex in the Hardwood community.
A witness told police that the victim approached the suspect Bri'Darrius Bailey of St. Francisville on Street D, where the two got into an argument.
The argument turned into a shooting.
When deputies arrived on scene the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Bailey has been charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
