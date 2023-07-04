Almond milk sold in Louisiana recalled for possible milk contamination

Photo: FDA

Another food recall has been issued.

HP Hood LLC is voluntarily recalling a limited number of half-gallon cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk. According to the FDA, the company recalled the milk because the product may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. So far, there haven't been any reports of allergic reactions from the product.

Approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the affected product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in multiple states including Louisiana. The use-by date on the carton says September 2, 2018.