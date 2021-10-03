75°
Alleged drunk driver hits, kills pedestrian walking along highway
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver early Sunday morning while walking along Highway 427.
Louisiana State Police said around 1 a.m., 30-year-old Martin Alvarado-Medel was driving east on Highway 427 when he drove off of the road and hit a woman.
Deputies said Alvarado-Medel left the scene, but he was later found and arrested. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Alvarado-Medel took a breathalyzer afterward, and deputies said he was over the legal alcohol limit. He was booked on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, hit and run, and careless operation.
