Alleged drunk driver hits, kills pedestrian walking along highway

4 hours 47 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, October 03 2021 Oct 3, 2021 October 03, 2021 4:25 PM October 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver early Sunday morning while walking along Highway 427.

Louisiana State Police said around 1 a.m., 30-year-old Martin Alvarado-Medel was driving east on Highway 427 when he drove off of the road and hit a woman.

Deputies said Alvarado-Medel left the scene, but he was later found and arrested. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Alvarado-Medel took a breathalyzer afterward, and deputies said he was over the legal alcohol limit. He was booked on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, hit and run, and careless operation.

