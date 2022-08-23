Alleged drug dealer arrested in grocery store after leaving baby in car near fentanyl pills

BATON ROUGE - Deputies searched an alleged drug dealer's home after he was arrested for leaving his one-year-old child in a car with access to fentanyl pills.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies were making controlled buys of fentanyl from the "Self Made Shark" Terelle Willis over the past month.

Deputies said they gained enough evidence for search warrants of three Baton Rouge homes, but before they were executed Terelle was arrested inside a grocery store when he left his child in the car with drugs.

Agents said the baby was sitting in the back seat and 17.2 grams of fentanyl were in a seat pocket near the child.

After the arrest, deputies searched a home on Honey Drive, Bristoe Avenue and Tartan Drive and found the following:

- 4 pounds of marijuana

- 18 dosage units of Oxycodone

- 14 dosage units of Xanax

- Taurus .45 caliber handgun

- 3 digital scales

- pill press

- blender with fentanyl residue

- documented currency utilized in the controlled purchases

Livingston Parish deputies also executed a search warrant for a home on Palmwood Court in Denham Springs and found marijuana, fentanyl and $4,700 in cash.

Williams was booked on four counts of distributing fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and child desertion.

Deputies said DCFS has been notified. No information about the child's whereabouts was reported.