Alleged arsonist accused of starting dumpster fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting fire to a dumpster earlier this year.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced the arrest of Shay Michaelson, 42, Monday. Michaelson is tied to multiple incidents of arson that were reported in the Florida Boulevard and Wooddale Boulevard area.

The incidents were first reported back in May. Information from surveillance videos and other sources led to Michaelson's arrest for one of the fires.

According to arrest documents, a witness told authorities that "he (Michaelson) and his wife used to ride around setting fires."

Michaelson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of simple arson.