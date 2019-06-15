78°
All lanes now open I-10 East on the Mississippi Bridge following multi-vehicle crash
BATON ROUGE- All lane are now open on I-10 East on the Mississippi Bridge following a six vehicle wreck.
The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police say there are no serious injuries. Congestion in the area has reached four miles as authorities make efforts to clear the road way. DOTD is telling drivers to take an alternative route.
All lanes are now open I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge. Congestion has reached five miles before LA 415 (Lobdell). Use caution.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 15, 2019
