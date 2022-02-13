All bets on Joe: LSU students getting ready to see their former QB in the Super Bowl

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Parade Grounds were filled with students and alumni, tossing around a football Saturday—one day before the Super Bowl featuring former Tiger quarterback Joe Burrow.

"I thought it was insane that the number one pick was going to the Super Bowl in two years when no previous number one pick was able to do that. So, that's a first, and he's coming from LSU," graduate Kiro Sedkey said.

Sedkey and his former classmates, who all earned degrees in chemical engineering at LSU, were getting ready for the big game by tossing around a football.

"We knew the minute we had him, he was our guy, and he will be our guy for life," LSU graduate Patrick Caro said.

For this group of young engineers, this year's Super Bowl will be like no other—with a fellow classmate starring in the game.

"A little bit of bragging rights and a little bit more pride in your school when Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase went to your school. It's fun," graduate Austen Bailey said.

Not only will their hearts and minds be on Burrow during the game, but so will their money, betting on the Bengals to win.

"Joey B has always been the underdog. He's won me money before, and he will win me money again," Caro said.

The Los Angeles Rams are four-point favorites. Everyone we spoke with on campus said they will take Joe to beat those odds.