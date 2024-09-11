74°
All afternoon, evening flights out of BTR, MSY canceled
BATON ROUGE - Most departure flights out of local airports have been canceled Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The websites for the Baton Rouge and New Orleans airports listed all of the flights after 10 a.m. as canceled. Flight times and statuses for Thursday were not yet listed.
For information on flights leaving from and arriving at BTR, click here. For MSY, click here.
