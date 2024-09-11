74°
All afternoon, evening flights out of BTR, MSY canceled

2 hours 56 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2024 Sep 11, 2024 September 11, 2024 6:40 AM September 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Most departure flights out of local airports have been canceled Wednesday afternoon and evening. 

The websites for the Baton Rouge and New Orleans airports listed all of the flights after 10 a.m. as canceled. Flight times and statuses for Thursday were not yet listed. 

For information on flights leaving from and arriving at BTR, click here. For MSY, click here

