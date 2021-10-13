87°
All accidents cleared along I-10
BATON ROUGE - All accidents on I-10 are cleared. Delays remain from Gonzalez to Baton Rouge.
Friday morning, three separate accidents caused heavy delays from Ascension to Baton Rouge along I-10.
One accident was right before LA 73 in Prairieville. The second accident was at LA 73 in Prairieville. The third accident was just before Highland Road.
3 separate accidents - I-10WB AT MM 166, MM 173 AND MM 175 - ALL OUT OF THE ROADWAY - HEAVY DELAYS ON BOTH SIDE OF THE INTERSTATE— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) September 2, 2016
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways this morning during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
