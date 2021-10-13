87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All accidents cleared along I-10

5 years 1 month 1 week ago Friday, September 02 2016 Sep 2, 2016 September 02, 2016 7:05 AM September 02, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - All accidents on I-10 are cleared. Delays remain from Gonzalez to Baton Rouge.

Friday morning, three separate accidents caused heavy delays from Ascension to Baton Rouge along I-10.

One accident was right before LA 73 in Prairieville. The second accident was at LA 73 in Prairieville. The third accident was just before Highland Road.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways this morning during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days