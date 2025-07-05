84°
All 10 LSU students connected to death of Max Gruver bonded out
BATON ROUGE - As of Thursday morning, all 10 suspects connected to the hazing incident that resulted in the death of LSU freshman Max Gruver have bonded out.
The 10 young men turned themselves into LSUPD on Wednesday in connection to the deadly hazing incident.
Arrested were: Matthew Alexander Naquin; Zachary Castillo; Elliott Eaton; Patrick Forde; Sean Paul Gott; Zachary Hall; Ryan Isto; Hudson Kirkpatrick; Sean Pennison; and Nicholas Taulli.
Naquin faces both hazing and negligent homicide charges. In court documents first published by WBRZ.com, authorities describe Naquin as the aggressor. CLICK HERE to read more about the hazing investigation.
