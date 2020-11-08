Alex Trebek, 80, died Sunday

Alex Trebek, the 80-year-old host of the popular TV show Jeopardy! died Sunday.

Producers announced his death on social media

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019. Despite the stage 4 illness and immediate chemotherapy treatments, Trebek vowed to continue hosting the show.

He's been host of Jeopardy! since 1984. The show is seen on WBRZ weekdays at 4:30 p.m.

Production took a hiatus during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Broadcasts featured vintage episodes for most of the summer.