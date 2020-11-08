73°
Alex Trebek, 80, died Sunday

19 hours 14 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, November 07 2020 Nov 7, 2020 November 07, 2020 11:00 PM November 07, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Alex Trebek, the 80-year-old host of the popular TV show Jeopardy! died Sunday.

Producers announced his death on social media

Trebek had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019.  Despite the stage 4 illness and immediate chemotherapy treatments, Trebek vowed to continue hosting the show.

He's been host of Jeopardy! since 1984.  The show is seen on WBRZ weekdays at 4:30 p.m. 

Production took a hiatus during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.  Broadcasts featured vintage episodes for most of the summer. 

