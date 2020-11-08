73°
Latest Weather Blog
Alex Trebek, 80, died Sunday
Alex Trebek, the 80-year-old host of the popular TV show Jeopardy! died Sunday.
Producers announced his death on social media
Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020
Trebek had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019. Despite the stage 4 illness and immediate chemotherapy treatments, Trebek vowed to continue hosting the show.
He's been host of Jeopardy! since 1984. The show is seen on WBRZ weekdays at 4:30 p.m.
Production took a hiatus during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Broadcasts featured vintage episodes for most of the summer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen cold case gets a new set of eyes while onlookers...
-
Environmental volunteers pick up trash at Capitol lakes daily
-
BRG brings annual holiday light display back with new safety guidelines in...
-
Baton Rouge: Expect 'modified' Mardi Gras, city officials say
-
LSU Presidential Search Committee meets virtually to discuss job requirements, options for...
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020