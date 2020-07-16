Alex Trebek gives update on cancer treatment, announces 'Jeopardy!' to air reruns amid COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE- Alex Trebek announced a 'Jeopardy!' first while updating fans on his health from the comfort of his home on Thursday.

The 79-year-old game show host was featured in a video where he announced for the first time ever, 'Jeopardy!' will air vintage episodes in a series that will broadcast for the remainder of the summer. The show took a break due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"For the first time ever, we are going to open the Jeopardy vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first Jeopardy show I ever hosted."

Trebek also took the time to update fans on his health as he recovers from pancreatic cancer.

"I'm doing well, I've been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good, I'm feeling great."

The host stated that throughout quarantine, he even wrote a book that will be released on July 21.

"I can't wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September. Meanwhile, my wish for all of you, stay safe."