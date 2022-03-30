71°
Alex Bregman, Houston Astros make surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live
Players from the World Series-winning Houston Astros made an unexpected appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, including former LSU Baseball Star Alex Bregman.
Jose Altuve, George Springer and Alex Bregman all made a guest appearance on SNL Saturday night, fresh off their World Series win this past week.
The trio appeared on the "Weekend Update segment" with anchor Colin Jost and regular cast member Leslie Jones.
The segment lasted about two minutes and mainly included Jones drooling over the players' looks and making short jokes about Altuve.
