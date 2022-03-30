71°
Alex Bregman, Houston Astros make surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live

4 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, November 05 2017 Nov 5, 2017 November 05, 2017 9:12 PM November 05, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: NBC

Players from the World Series-winning Houston Astros made an unexpected appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, including former LSU Baseball Star Alex Bregman.

Jose Altuve, George Springer and Alex Bregman all made a guest appearance on SNL Saturday night, fresh off their World Series win this past week.

The trio appeared on the "Weekend Update segment" with anchor Colin Jost and regular cast member Leslie Jones.

The segment lasted about two minutes and mainly included Jones drooling over the players' looks and making short jokes about Altuve.

