Alec Baldwin, upset by online criticism of his wife, quits Twitter

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin on The Howard Stern Show.

Actor, Alec Baldwin is reportedly parting ways with Twitter.

He decided to quit the social media platform Monday, amid a wave of online criticism that targeted his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, for publicly referencing her Spanish heritage, which some people claim she is not being entirely truthful about, CNN reports.

The actor's final tweet said, "Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party. Goodbye for now."

Baldwin's decision to leave was sparked by the comments of some on social media who began accusing his wife of faking a Spanish accent and questioning whether she was born on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Videos of her speaking with an accent appeared on social media and people who claimed to have attended high school with her also posted to dispute her claim that she came to the US at the age of 19 to attend college.

The lifestyle expert and podcaster tried to address what she viewed as confusion.

"This is something I take very seriously,and for those who are asking -- I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before," she said in a video on her Instagram account. "I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA."

Alec Baldwin attempted to defend his wife in a lengthy video he posted on his verified Instagram account in which he talked about social media.

"There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous," he said "I mean, just ridiculous."

Though he's leaving Twitter for now, it is of note that this is not the first time Baldwin has taken a break from the popular social media platform.

He's done it a few times including in 2017 after comments he made about sexual harassment and assault in the wake of the beginning of the #MeToo movement sparked outrage.