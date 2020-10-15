Airline personnel report second sighting of person flying via jet pack near LAX; FBI investigates

LOS ANGELES, California - In the words of an air traffic controller who was in flight when he saw a man with a jet pack zipping through the skies, there are some things that happen "only in L.A."

According to the LA Times, on Wednesday (Oct.14) afternoon airline personnel spotted someone flying around by means of a jet pack near the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the second such sighting in a little over a month.

The Times says an air traffic controller overseeing airline approaches warned a commercial pilot who was set up to land that an individual wearing a jet pack was zipping through the skies at about 6,500 feet.

Similarly, a China Airlines crew member reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack roughly seven miles northwest of the airport about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA reported the incident to local law enforcement and is investigating the report.

The FBI took an interest in the sighting, and has launched its own investigation into the matter.

Federal officials are also analyzing an earlier August 29 case involving two commercial pilots who told authorities they saw a man in a jet pack flying around the eastern approach to LAX six weeks ago.

“Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack,” an American Airlines pilot stated in a call to the control tower.

“American 1997, OK, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?” the tower operator asked.

“Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude,” the pilot responded.

“We just saw the guy pass us by in the jet pack,” a pilot from Jet Blue Airways then told the tower, which warned another pilot about the sighting.

“Only in L.A.,” the air traffic controller was recorded as saying.