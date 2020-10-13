74°
Airline Highway open after morning crash

2 years 5 months 5 days ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 May 09, 2018 9:11 AM May 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE- Authorities responded to a crash in Prairieville Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported on Airline Highway around 9 a.m. It appears the crash involved a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.

Sources say one person was injured.  

The roadway was closed, but is now open again.

