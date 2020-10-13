74°
Airline Highway open after morning crash
PRAIRIEVILLE- Authorities responded to a crash in Prairieville Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported on Airline Highway around 9 a.m. It appears the crash involved a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.
Sources say one person was injured.
The roadway was closed, but is now open again.
All lanes are open on US 61 North past LA 73. There is no congestion from this incident.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 9, 2018
