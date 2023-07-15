Latest Weather Blog
Agenda issue delays naming of replacement for murdered school board member
CLINTON - The East Feliciana Parish School Board was expected to name a replacement for a board member who was killed in Baton Rouge in May, but the board didn't make it that far into the agenda Tuesday night.
School board member Paul Kent told News 2 the board was in disagreement over the approval of the agenda, someone made a motion to approve it and the motion failed, so the meeting adjourned.
One of the items on the agenda: Appointing a replacement for Broderick Brooks. He was found shot to death in a car on Wenonah Street on May 23rd. The Investigative Unit uncovered disturbing details about that scene.
An arrest was made five days later. Jacquez Tremaine Griffin, 19, was charged with murder.
It's unclear when the school board will bring up the issue again at the time of this post.
