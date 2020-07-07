Afternoon storms leave over 3,000 without power in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - For the second day in a row, buckets of rain dumped by afternoon storms left Baton Rouge and surrounding areas with power outages and dangerous traffic conditions.

Streets inundated with high water on Monday, were once again experiencing traffic jams on account of flooding.

As of 1:30 p.m., however, areas that briefly closed along I-110 and Capital Access were reopened.

According to Entergy and Demco, a total of 9,023 remain without power statewide and well over 3,000 of those outages are in Baton Rouge.

