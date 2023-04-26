After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's time for a better stadium

BATON ROUGE - Coach Kim Mulkey has big ideas for the PMAC after LSU's national title win this season.

Just a month after bringing a trophy back to Baton Rouge, Mulkey spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday. Mulkey told attendees that she hoped the team could ride this season's unprecedented fan support and get the ball rolling on major renovations at the PMAC or a new stadium entirely.

"Now's the time to talk about it... I'm gonna talk about it publicly now because we've got to get the resources and we've got to do what we have to do," Mulkey explained. "We don't need to put a coat of paint on it. It's time to either completely renovate it or build a new one next to it and tear that one down.