73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's time for a better stadium

1 hour 55 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, April 26 2023 Apr 26, 2023 April 26, 2023 7:40 PM April 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Coach Kim Mulkey has big ideas for the PMAC after LSU's national title win this season.

Just a month after bringing a trophy back to Baton Rouge, Mulkey spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday. Mulkey told attendees that she hoped the team could ride this season's unprecedented fan support and get the ball rolling on major renovations at the PMAC or a new stadium entirely.

"Now's the time to talk about it... I'm gonna talk about it publicly now because we've got to get the resources and we've got to do what we have to do," Mulkey explained. "We don't need to put a coat of paint on it. It's time to either completely renovate it or build a new one next to it and tear that one down. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days