After violent crash near LSU lakes leaves child hurt, walkers worried for their safety

BATON ROUGE - During most of the day, runners and bicyclists can be spotted enjoying the paths surrounding the LSU Lakes.

Kyle Talbert says he walks the lakes at least four times a week. Last Friday, he witnessed a violent single-car crash while walking his usual route.

“I pulled up into Wampold Park and I heard this noise and this car was going so fast north toward Hyacinth… and just crashed into a tree," Talbert said.

Talbert says despite the large amount of foot traffic, drivers going above the speed limit are a common occurrence on the stretch of Stanford Avenue near Milford Wampold Park.

“I walk four times a week, and my scariest part is when I get on that Stanford deal because people really go insane speeds and you’ve got people biking, pushing strollers and walking."

With a narrow sidewalk along the roadway and careless drivers flying by, it's an accident waiting to happen. That's why he's hoping the city will step in to fix the issues before it's too late.

“It upsets me because somebody’s going to get killed," he said.

The last fatal accident near the LSU Lakes occurred along the same road in November of 2021. A 77-year-old LSU professor was struck and killed while riding his bike.