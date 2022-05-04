Latest Weather Blog
After the red stick, now it's the temperatures
Happy New Year! The red stick dropped yesterday, and now our temperatures follow. It was certainly chilly last night, but now we'll likely stay in the 40's this afternoon, unless we get enough sun peeking through. We saw a few showers this morning, but things are drying out now and we shouldn't expect any more rain once we get into the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies.
Overnight, the clouds should break up a bit, but we'll still stay partly cloudy. Enough gaps in the cloud cover will help the heat radiate away thus dropping our temperatures even further. Expect lows in the upper 30's tonight with no rain expected.
Saturday looks to remain rain-free, but an isolated coastal sprinkle can't be ruled out. We'll stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will hover around 50.
As we move into Sunday, we start off a bit cloudy, then the clouds finally get out of here and we are left with lots of sunshine and chilly conditions. It looks like the chance of rain returns by midweek.
If you've missed Josh, he's back tomorrow. Happy New Year and keep warm!!
