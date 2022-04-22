After student muggings, off-campus apartment trying to tackle security problems

BATON ROUGE - Less than a week after two sisters were robbed at gunpoint at The Legacy apartments near LSU, property managers held a meeting where they tried to address recent crimes targeting students.

One of the sisters still wishes to keep her identity hidden for safety reasons, but she says she is glad to hear some efforts are being made to improve security at The Legacy.

She said she's frustrated it had to take another terrifying crime in the parking lot for that to happen.

"This could have been taken care of before someone got robbed, before someone got carjacked. If it is on your amenities list that you are a gated community, then that should be shown," she said Friday.

Today's closed meeting took place at the leasing office of The Legacy to discuss security there and at other apartment complexes in the area. We were not allowed in, and neither were the two sisters who were robbed.

An email sent by the apartment's spokesperson told WBRZ that City-Parish officials, the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office would be there. The sister is grateful the meeting happened but said the apartment needs to stay on top of security issues.

"All I want is for people to really own up to what they did, own up to their laziness, and just admit that they should have had the gates fixed. They should have had stop signs up. They should have fixed the fobs," she said.

She hopes the changes are made to make sure what happened to her and her sister can never happen again.

"I really want to see some change around here, I don't want them to just talk about it. I want to see action," she said.

We reached out to the apartment management for details about the meeting, but they have not gotten back to us yet.