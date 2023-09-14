Latest Weather Blog
After quitting via email, EBR school board member formally turns in her resignation - See it here
BATON ROUGE - Katie Kennison, an East Baton Rouge School Board member who abruptly announced she was quitting her job through an email blast has officially tendered her resignation.
The Louisiana Secretary of State's Office shared the resignation letter with WBRZ on Thursday. The state says a special election will be held to fill the vacancy, with the next available dates being March 23, 2024 and April 27, 2024.
Qualifying dates for candidates are Dec. 13-15, 2023
The letter itself, much like Kennison's initial announcement, is short and to-the-point. You can read it here.
Kennison, who beat out longtime school board member Connie Bernard to take over the seat less than a year ago, sent an email to her fellow board members over the Labor Day weekend simply reading, "Dear all, I quit."
In her brief time on the board, Kennison was a vocal opponent to district leadership, and called for top-down change at the school system. Her resignation comes at a tumultuous time for the school system, which has recently been confronted with transportation issues and other budget-related problems.
