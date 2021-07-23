After missing veto session, Republican lawmaker named head of gaming control board by governor

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards named Senator Ronnie Johns to head up the Louisiana Gaming Control Board on Friday, just days after the Republican lawmaker missed a controversial veto session which aimed to challenge the governor.

Governor Edwards officially named Johns to the position Friday afternoon. The Gaming Control Board regulates gaming activities in the state and is even more crucial this year with Louisiana poised to begin legalized sports betting as early as the fall.

Johns, who was in the running for the gaming board spot heading into the veto session, also missed regular session votes in the summer for two controversial pieces of legislation that ended up at the forefront of the veto override talks: a proposed transgender sports ban and a proposal for permitless concealed carry.

Reports said Johns missed the veto session this week because he was recovering from surgery.