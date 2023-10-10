After hiring firm to help clean up State Police, agency plans to unveil plan for 'transformational reform'

BATON ROUGE - More than a year after Louisiana State Police hired law enforcement consultants to identify problems within the agency amid the fallout of the Ronald Greene cover-up, LSP leadership plans to showcase steps it's taking toward "agency-wide transformational reform."

In a brief statement, Louisiana State Police announced a Wednesday afternoon news conference to discuss those changes. It will be held alongside members of The Bowman Group, a consulting firm that was retained by State Police in March 2022.

The group is being paid $1.5 million for its services.

LSP first hired them after more than a year of stories from the WBRZ Investigative Unit detailing the problems at the agency, specifically attempts to cover up the death of Ronald Greene, an unarmed Black man who died in custody after he was beaten by state troopers.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at State Police headquarters.