Judge refuses to drop charges against state trooper implicated in Ronald Greene's death
FARMERVILLE - A state trooper facing the most severe charges in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest was denied a request to be removed from the case.
An attorney representing Master Trooper Kory York said Monday that a motion to quash the charges against him was denied by Judge Thomas Rogers.
York's attorney, J. Michael Small, argued that prosecutors wrongfully used a confidential statement the trooper gave during an internal affairs investigation at Louisiana State Police when seeking an indictment against him. Small says he plans to appeal the decision in a higher court.
Among the three officers still facing charges, he is the only one charged with negligent homicide. He also faces multiple counts for malfeasance.
York is on administrative leave from LSP pending the outcome of the criminal case.
