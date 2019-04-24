After four decades, Krewe of Caesar will no longer roll in Jefferson Parish

Photo: The New Orleans Advocate

JEFFERSON PARISH - The New Orleans Advocate is reporting that one of Jefferson Parish's longest running krewes will no longer parade.

The Krewe of Caesar has decided to cease operations, according to a letter from Captain Bob Carnesi.

According to Arthur Hardy's annual Mardi Gras guide, the krewe consists of 500 members and is the largest in the history of the parish. The parade rolled for the 40th time in March.

"Unfortunately, it has become exceedingly difficult over the past several years to fund a parade of high quality," the letter said.

Carnesi's letter also cites uncertainty over the routes and planning difficulties.

"It is because of these factors as well as others that myself and the board of directors have decided to cease operations," said Carnesi.