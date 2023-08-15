After finding missing man's bones in East Feliciana, deputies arrest BR man suspected of dumping body

BATON ROUGE - More than a month after deputies found the bones of a missing Baton Rouge man in East Feliciana Parish, authorities have arrested a person suspected of dumping the body.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Kenneth Muse, 28, on Tuesday.

The arrest comes after the bones were found at a property off River Road in Clinton on June 30, 2023. The remains were later identified as that of Devante Petties, a 27-year-old who disappeared back in summer 2022.

In a news release Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was determined that Petties likely died from an overdose.

"The investigation revealed that Petties suffered from a history of drug abuse. He was treated for a drug overdose the day before his disappearance," Sheriff Jeff Travis said in a statement. "Muse, a known associate of Petties’, was present during that event. Muse has a family nexus with the property where Petties’ body was found. Considering all the information collected it is the investigators’ belief Petties likely succumbed to a drug overdose and his body was then disposed of by Muse."

Muse, who's from Baton Rouge, was booked for unlawful disposal of human remains and one count of obstruction of justice for tampering with evidence.