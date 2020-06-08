After eight without, rain returns

After more than a week of brilliant sunshine, unsettled weather will kick off the new week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: On Monday, cloudy skies will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms—especially during the mid-morning and early afternoon hours. An all-day event is not expected and a few locations in the forecast area may go without rain. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s with south winds of 10-15mph. As a cold front settles into the region, Showers and storms will continue to be scattered about overnight with a low in the low 60s.

Up Next: Tuesday may have some lingering precipitation early but is likely to be the driest day in the early portion of the week. The afternoon hours will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 70s. A storm system riding along the Gulf Coast will then bring more rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday as highs keep to the low 70s

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: An upper level low cutting off over the southeastern United States will serve as the forcing mechanism for showers and thunderstorms this week. While the upper trough has been present in the region for some time, pockets of dry air aloft and at the surface have cut off the possibility for any development. Now, with more than 24 hours of return flow, there is sufficient moisture to allow a few pockets of precipitation to develop. In addition, yet another front will be sent down the rear of the trough, stalling on the Gulf Coast Tuesday. To the south, Tuesday may yield a period of dry conditions before a series of upper disturbances in the sub-tropical jet stream create a few rounds of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Some locations that receive storm downpours could see an inch or two of rain by the end of the week. Ingredients for severe weather aren't optimal and thus while not impossible, chances appear low.

