After early release, victim apparently targeted in Zachary shooting

Thursday, August 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Zachary.

The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a house on Chestnut Street. No injuries were reported.

Authorities believe the victim was targeted. Officials say the shooting may be a form of retaliation after the victim was released from jail after serving a reduced sentence for a previous shooting.

No further information about the shooting was immediately made available.

