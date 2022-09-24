After controversial EBR field trip, group says it wants to fund potential litigation

BATON ROUGE - A group is looking to file a lawsuit over the "Day of Hope," an event that was touted by the East Baton Rouge school system before the trip was met with backlash from some parents and students this past week.

Now, a group is asking for other attendees to come forward with their experiences in the hopes of filing a lawsuit "on behalf of students, teachers, and parents harmed" by the event which hosted roughly 2,000 high school students Tuesday at Living Faith Christian Center.

The group, dubbed "Day of Nope," created a website where those who participated in the field trip can submit stories, photos and videos. The site is also asking for donations to help pay legal fees associated with a potential litigation.

"This was supposed to be a college fair, but the girls were talked to about abstinence, bullying, and death. And the guys played games," one student told WBRZ.

EBR School Board Vice President Dawn Chanet Collins also said this week that allegations surrounding the event were concerning to her.

"There is a separation of church and state, and it seems like those lines may have been crossed," Collins said.

The school system and event organizers have maintained that the trip was not as some students and parents have been portraying it, with a school spokesperson releasing the following statement earlier this week.

"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has partnered with 29:11 Mentoring Families to provide additional support services for students in our district. One of these initiatives is the “Day of Hope” event. The event was structured to assist students with exploring what options are available after high school, along with allowing students to participate in breakout sessions and student-initiated activities and projects. By providing entertaining activities with an educational focus, this event was an elevation of a traditional college and career fair. Students were provided with lunch and a rare opportunity to mingle with their peers from other high schools in one setting. We look forward to seeing what our over 2,100 student participants will continue to achieve with the resources and knowledge gained from this event."

It appears that no lawsuit has been filed in East Baton Rouge as of Saturday, according to court records.