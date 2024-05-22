After body was found at a home near Baton Rouge airport, family searching for answers

BATON ROUGE - On Mother’s Day, Danielle Boutwell’s niece couldn’t get in touch with her mother, Bridget. She called and called, but there was no answer. They hadn’t heard from her in weeks.

“I watched her give birth to two of her children. I helped name them. We were close,” Danielle Boutwell said.

After hours of watching her niece worry, Danielle said they picked up the phone again.

Danielle said Joseph Solar, Bridget's boyfriend who is deaf and uses sign language on FaceTime calls, told Bridget's daughter that her mother was dead.

"To tell a 14-year-old child on Mother's Day that she was dead and he didn't know when. We didn't know when. We didn't know where, but she was able to speak to him because she can sign language, and I can't. So she had to ask him for me,” Danielle said.

The family had not heard from Bridget for two weeks. On May 12, Baton Rouge Police found her body at a home on North Lark Street near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. Police say they were only able to identify her through fingerprints.

"It's just hard to believe, especially knowing how hard she would fight to just be a part of her kid's lives," Danielle said.

Danielle said Solar could have been the last person to see Bridget alive. Since Sunday, Solar has repeatedly contacted the family but won't tell them where he is, she said.

"I didn't know what to say, because the only thing we've really been saying is 'Where are you? Can you tell someone? Can you help us? Can you please just think of her children?'"

Danielle said she needs answers for herself and for Bridget’s children.

Baton Rouge Police say they are investigating the death.