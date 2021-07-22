After Baton Rouge rappers get arrested in Miami, La. prosecutors want Lit Yoshi to stay in jail

BATON ROUGE - Prosecutors want to revoke the bond of a local rapper after the musician posted a music video online and was arrested by federal agents in Florida, all this week.

The court filings obtained by WBRZ come after rapper Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, and Fredo Bang were arrested in Miami on warrants from Louisiana.

Fredo Bang is the alias of Frederick Givens II.

The Miami Herald reported on the pair's arrest in South Florida this week. Fredo Bang was booked Thursday afternoon, a day before he was scheduled to perform at a concert there. Lit Yoshi was also arrested.

The newspaper reported the two rappers now live together at a posh, lakeside home inside a gated neighborhood in the Miami area.

Edwards is currently awaiting trial for charges related to a violent feud involving rapper NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden. Both Edwards and Givens are associated with rap group Top Boy Gorilla, which has been feuding with Gaulden's group Never Broke Again.

Officials sought both men for questioning two years ago for a shootout involving Gaulden outside a Miami resort. Gaulden was not hit, but a male bystander died.

No one has been charged in that shooting.

In December, the WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered that Edwards was one of several suspects accused of violent crimes who were allowed multiple bonds. One of those was a $1.6 million bond after he was arrested on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder last year.

Prosecutors wrote in court records filed Thursday (July 22), Edwards' bond should be revoked for violations of his release, writing both the arrest this week in Florida and the music video post on the internet violated terms. Edwards was not to post on social media in a deal orchestrated to allow him to leave jail after a recent arrest.