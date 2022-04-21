After 2-year absence, Baton Rouge Blues Festival returns this weekend

They say Baton Rouge is the best place to have the Blues, and you can do just that this Saturday and Sunday at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival.

Originating all the way back in 1981, the Baton Rouge Blues Festival has become one of the nation's fastest growing festivals of its kind.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, people can finally gather together to sing the blues and enjoy each other's company once again. That's one of the main themes for this year's celebration, as seen in the poster created by local artist Krist Norsworthy.

He also designed the poster in 2020 and in 2021, but there was unfortunately no festival to go along with them. So, this poster is a little more special, with a lot of detail dedicated to our great state and capital.

It also represents the tragedies we've endured and overcome.

"Creating artwork for a festival during a pandemic—and especially doing this—and wondering if the festival is ever going to happen again... It was something that I think about the 2016 flood and the floods that we've had in the region," Norsworthy said. "But then also taking the idea of water and floods as an overflow of goodness, which is what music brings."



You can snag a poster at the festival when it kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday. This year's lineup features more than 30 performers.