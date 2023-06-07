72°
After 13-7 LSU win over Oregon State, Tigers will face No. 12 Kentucky Saturday afternoon in Super Regional
BATON ROUGE – LSU pounded out 19 hits including 4 home runs and scored double-digit runs to lift the No. 5 national seed Tigers to a 13-7 victory over Oregon State and advanced to the Super Regional round for the 16th time in program history Monday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 46-15 on the season and the Beavers dropped to 41-20.
LSU will be playing No. 12 Kentucky next in the Super Regionals at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. The game will be aired on ESPN.
