AED registry created to help bystanders save lives

BATON ROUGE – First Responders in the capital region are asking for help in locating all automated external defibrillators. The device is used to restore regular heart rhythm to cardiac arrest patients.

“We're going to have a registration to show where the [AEDs] are located,” said Mike Chustz.

East Baton Rouge Parish EMS is partnering with the company, ZOLL, to provide the registry. It is state law for those that have one to provide that information to local EMS.

“Grocery stores are start to get some, move theaters have them just anywhere where you have a crowd,” said Chustz.

Once all AED's are registered, Chustz said it'll help bystanders calling 911 for an emergency be able to help the patient quicker.

“For example, if it’s in a grocery store or Walmart and we'll have the location where it’s at, it could be on isle 7 or in the customer service, then we can instruct that person to go get it,” said Chustz.

Chustz says this information is key knowing where an AED is located could come down to life or death.

“The earlier the intervention the better the outcome is for the patient,” he said.

To register an AED click here.