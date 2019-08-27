Additional affected parishes eligible for disaster unemployment assistance

BATON ROUGE – Additional parishes are now eligible for disaster unemployment assistance for those who lost work as a result of the flooding that occurred last week.

The following parishes are eligible: (Those noted with an asterisk are parishes that have been added)

Avoyelles*

Evangeline*

Iberville*

Jefferson Davis*

St. Martin*

St. Tammany*

Washington*

West Feliciana*

East Baton Rouge

Livingston

St. Helena

Tangipahoa

Acadia

Ascension

East Feliciana

Iberia

Lafayette

Pointe Coupee

St. Landry

Vermilion

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is accepting applications for disaster unemployment assistance from workers and those who are self-employed in the above parishes until the Sept. 21 deadline.

Disaster unemployment assistance is available to those who:

- Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment;



- Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster



- Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income



- Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state



- Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster



- Became the major support of a household because of the death of the head of household



Applicants must submit their Social Security number, check stubs and documentation to support the claim they were working or self-employed during the time the flooding occurred. Additional documentation may be required. To receive disaster unemployment assistance benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the date the application is filed.



Disaster unemployment assistance is available from weeks of unemployment beginning Aug. 14 and up to Feb. 18, 2017.



Aapplicants are encouraged to file their DUA applications online by visiting www.laworks.net hrough the LWC's HiRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) portal. Applicants may also file by telephone by calling the Benefits Analysis Team at 1-866-783-5567 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT. However, due to the high call volume anticipated, delays are expected when filing over the phone.