Actress visits Baton Rouge preschooler who did Black History project highlighting her career
BATON ROUGE - Actress and author Quvenzhane' Wallis paid a visit to a preschooler who created a Black History project highlighting her career.
According to The Dufrocq School, Wallis visited after Mikah, a student in Ms. Ashley's pre-K class, put together a display about her accomplishments, including her role in the film adaptation of "Annie" and her historic Oscar nomination.
School officials shared photos Thursday of Wallis spending the day with Dufrocq's students.
